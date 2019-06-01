<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former member of the House of Representatives, Bishop Ezekiel Orhevba, has said that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress needs total restructuring for it to win next year’s governorship election.

Bishop Orhevba said former Governor Adams Oshiomhole is needed to to show party members the light and the way to go ahead of the party primaries.

Orhevba who spoke in a chat with newsmen in Bénin City stated that the Edo APC members have to come together and submit to the leadership of Oshiomhole.

He however cautioned Governor Godwin Obaseki to learn from what happened to late Abubakar Rimi of Kano State, Chief Akin Omoboriowo of Ondo State and Alhaji Shehu Kangiwa of Sokoto State.

The former lawmaker said all of them failed because they set up kitchen cabinet against the establishment that brought them to power.

According to him, “Let us shove aside sentiment. Without Comrade Oshiomhole leading the way, we will lose the 2020 governorship election.

“We need a pragmatic politician and democrat not a technocrat to win the election for APC. I will be glad to vote for whoever emerges APC candidate when I clock 70 years next year.”