<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, has vowed to open a can of worms on National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

Adjoto was sacked by the Supreme Court two weeks after he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives. He was replaced by Peter Akpatason, who has the backing of Oshiomhole.

At a homecoming reception at Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Adjoto said Oshiomhole, who was an apostle of ‘One Man One Vote’, and fought ‘Godfatherism’, has now become an ‘Emperor’ who wants to lord over everybody and everything.

The former speaker said the APC chairman had succeeded in negatively changing the destiny of many people since becoming the National Chairman. He vowed to speak on Oshiomhole’s ‘many atrocities’ when the time is right.

He said: “Oshiomhole wants to be everywhere at the same time. Everything he preached against, and we supported him to fight against, is what he is now doing. When Oshiomhole introduced one man one vote, we believed in him and supported him. We did same when he fougth ‘godfatherism’, insulting Chief Tony Anenih and Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

“We were with him, and even helped him to remove the leadership of State Assembly that was against his government then. Whatever success you can attribute to him today is because of the support we gave him.

“I was under intense pressure to give Governor Godwin Obaseki problem when I was speaker, but I resisted because it is the people who will suffer when it happens. We will resist Oshiomhole’s antics. We will support Obaseki to make him succeed. He is doing wonderfully well and has surpassed the previous administration.

“God will catch them if they say Obaseki will not come for second term. Let them try it, that time, the whole world will know the truth about the Mobutu Seseseko Mansion and many other things.”

But Akpatason described Adjoto’s comments as the cry of a frustrated man, who lost at the Supreme Court.

Akpatason challenged Adjoto to tell Akoko-Edo people the development he brought to the area as Speaker.

He said: “Adjoto should be ashamed of himself for trying to deride Oshiomhole who made him all he is today in politics. What will he say his new found friend Obaseki has done for him, rather than use willing tools like Adjoto to insult our leader Oshiomhole. They are a bunch of ingrates and God will not forgive them.

“The masses have always known and identified with the dispositions of Comrade and what he stands for. The APC National Chairman has always been recognized for his unassailable democratic ethos, his championing of political inclusiveness. So whether Adjoto and his cohorts like it or not, they cannot change history.”

Pioneer of One Man One Vote; One Woman One Vote, his headlong battle against godfatherism, and several other causes that promote the Rule of Law. So whether Adjoto and his cohorts like it or not, they cannot change history.”