Emmanuel Alex-Hart, Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, on Wednesday, tasked winners of the just-concluded state House of Assembly election to be magnanimous with their victory in order to promote peace, progress and harmony in the state.

Alex-Hart made the call while presenting certificates of return to winners of the election at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state office annex in Benin City, Edo state capital.

He said: “I urge you to extend your hand of fellowship and friendship to all for the sake of continued peace and brotherhood, which Edo State has become synonymous with in the South-south States.

“Election is not war, it is only but a game of interest.

“I implore you to use your good offices which you are going to occupy after inauguration to make good laws for the good and development of Edo State.

“I also urge any aggrieved person to approach the election petitions tribunal already set up to seek redress in accordance with the laws of the land”, he said.

Alex-Hart said the candidates were given their certificates of return because they contested in the election and won, adding that the onus now rest on them to be diligent, make and repeal laws, as well as represent the interest of the people who have elected them to serve.

On his part, member representing Owan-East Constituency, Eric Okaka, assured electorate of effective legislation and quick response to issues of public concern.

“We believe that by the grace of God, at the expiration of this tenure, I know that the people will look at what we have done and they will have cause to give glory to God”.

It would be recalled that out of the 24 constituencies in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all seats in the House of Assembly.