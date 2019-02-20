



Edo State Commissioner of Police in charge of Saturday’s general elections, Dan-Mallam Mohammed, has warned thugs and their political collaborators not to dare to torment trouble before and during the conduct of the elections.

Mohammed warned them to stay away from polling units and not to think of snatching ballot boxes.

He vowed to invoke the full weight of law on anybody arrested for snatching ballot boxes or causing trouble at polling units.

The Edo police boss gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing journalists on the plans by the police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful polls.

He assured that the security agencies would ensure that the integrity of the 2019 general elections process is free and fair.

According to him, “Our task as security agents is to ensure we provide adequate security coverage before, during and after elections. As far as this election is concern, we have five stakeholders to give security to. They are the voters, contestants, political parties, INEC and the security agencies.

“We held meetings with heads of other security agencies to review our plans and development to some extent and we are very satisfied. We visited the CBN Edo state branch with lNEC officials and various representatives of all political parties where we inspected sensitive materials, and to the satisfaction of everybody the sensitive materials are intact.

“What remains is the movement of sensitive materials to various local government areas to registration centers, which we are going to do as early as Friday (tomorrow) to make sure that there is punctuality.

“I am using this opportunity to seek for the cooperation of the media for their help because the media is a vital stakeholder as far as these polls are concern. l am giving you the assurance that police is going to provide the media free access to all the polling units to give us the security coverage.”

“We warned those who are troublemakers’ whether they are political thugs or whosoever they are, they should stay away from Edo state. Anybody that wants to truncate the peace of Edo state will be resisted by the police. This is not a threat but a promise. We are appealing to the general public to come out on Saturday to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation,” he stressed.