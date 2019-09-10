<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, John Maiyaki has said that it was the people of Edo state and not the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that is opposed to a second term for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Maiyaki said those who worked for the election of the governor in 2016 were disappointed that Obaseki abandoned the developmental agenda on which he was elected and has subjected the people of the state to abject poverty.

He said the recent interview by Comrade Oshiomhole, that he has nothing to gain by opposing Obaseki’s second term should be enough to dismiss speculations surround the issue of Obaseki’s second term.

He alleged that it was indisputable that Governor Obaseki has refused to implement the continuity agenda promised to the Edo People in 2016, describing it as a needle to the bubble of lies created by agents of underdevelopment and poverty in the state.

Maiyaki who also headed the media campaign team of Gov. Obaseki said: “That the National Chairman said he, personally, has nothing to gain if Obaseki is denied a second term is nothing new. The opposition to Obaseki’s attempt to railroad everyone into endorsing him for another term, even though the present is doomed to end in abject failure, was never hinged on personal bitterness or enmity.

“On the contrary, it is a decision made after a clear evaluation of the competence, actions, and intentions of Godwin Obaseki who, although admitted to the success of the administration he succeeded, has merely reversed the gains recorded in a futile attempt to create a political dynasty founded on nepotism, ethnic division, corruption, and disregard for the rule of law.

“Certainly, no right-thinking member of society would support this. It is therefore not a surprise that Edo citizens, high and low, young and old, have abandoned personal sentiments or affiliations, and resorted to logic and cold hard facts in their collective rejection of the Governor.

“This simple truth is backed by the fact that Godwin Obaseki is presently fighting to earn the approval of his own family members who have since embraced the party and the Edo People’s Movement in the mission to kick out the inept leader from office.”