The Peoples Democratic Party, Edo State chapter, has vowed to drag Governor Godwin Obaseki to court if he cedes land for the planned Ruga settlement.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, disclosed this yesterday in Benin, while stating the party’s​ stand as it concerns the federal government’s​ proposed Ruga settlement in the country.

He said more worrisome was the silence from Obaseki while other state governors have vehemently opposed the proposed decision of the federal government to establish Ruga settlements across the country.

This is even as he lamented the crisis currently rocking the State House of House, noting that at this point in time, they ought to have been in session in order to reject the Ruga settlement proposal of the federal government.

Orbih said the interest of the people is paramount to the party. He added that PDP was bent on ensuring that such interest is protected to the letter, even if it amounted to taking legal action against the Governor.

“It is not political. It is about the Edo people. We heard reports of people being killed, people being chased out of their houses. This is quite disturbing.

“You will agree with me that it is not in our culture to bring in animals to destroy farms that we laboured to cultivate.

“This issue of Ruga settlement can be likened to the situation where you will carry pigs from the south to a complete Muslim community (in the north). That is the same way it is for us in Edo State, and you know very well it is not part of our culture.

“So, if the Governor decides to go ahead in spite of the opposition by the good people of Edo State, we feel heavily heart-broken. You can rest assured that we will take all available steps to protect the interest of our people.

“You cannot rule out our position as to take legal action if he (Obaseki) decides to go ahead,” he stressed.

Commenting on alleged Obaseki’s silence, Orbih said, “In the past few days, a lot has been said and written about Fulani herdsmen and the emerging Ruga settlements across the nation.

“Some state governments, like Benue, have come out with a clear and unambiguous message of rejection of the unacceptable plans for the establishment of Ruga settlement in the state.

“In the midst of growing incidents of herdsmen killings in Edo state, we are shocked and bemused that Edo State government is silent.

“Governor Obaseki must understand that our land is our heritage. He must realize that land is finite and cannot be used in exchange for political bargains and favour!

“Governor Obaseki must listen to Edo people, listen to the cries of traumatized victims of Fulani herdsmen, widows and widowers, orphans and family members who have borrowed to pay ransom for kidnapped victims. Edo people reject Ruga settlement.

“Edo PDP demands a clear statement from the government on its position on this Ruga settlement,” he added.