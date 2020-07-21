



The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its Campaign Council for the 2020 governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020.

The campaign council, which was inaugurated at the party’s Secretariat in Benin City, on Tuesday, has notable members of the party drawn from the state’s three senatorial districts.

The inauguration was conducted in accordance with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on social distancing, as key council executives were present at the venue while others joined via Zoom meeting platform.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said the inauguration signals the commencement of the formal process for the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State by the PDP.

“Since Nigeria’s Independence, we have not had to undertake a unique election like this, where because of the global pandemic, coronavirus, we are not able to run elections how it ought to be run. However, it also highlights that this election is going to be about real democracy.”

He noted: “As we go round the state talking to our citizens, there is so much to say because we have done so much. We do not believe that those who are contesting against us have a fraction of our achievements to show.





“So, it is going to be a very unique election. That is why we had to take a lot of time to compose the various committees so that everyone would feel a sense of belonging. We had to go through a deliberate process to ensure we glue our party together.”

On his part, Chairman of the Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih noted: “For this election, the PDP has the best candidate. I appreciate the governor more now that I have more information about his programmes and policies. He took over leadership of the government when the state owed its highest debt since creation, but through prudent management and financial discipline, he has reduced the state’s debt profile.

He continued: “We would not disappoint Edo people. I can feel what people are feeling and their sentiments. We will deliver the governor in this election. Those who supported you in the past said you are the best man for the job but because you refused to open the vault, today they are against you. But I assure you that the people are with you.”

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. is the Director-General of the Campaign Council, while former governorship aspirant for the PDP ticket, Engr. Gideon Ikhine is the Deputy Director-General of the council.