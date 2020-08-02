



The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has handed out one-month suspension order one of its members, Kassim Afegbua, effective from August 2, 2020,

In a statement signed by the State Press Secretary Chris Osa Nehikhare, Kassim Afegbua, was found guilty of anti party activities.





State Chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, has, to this end, directed the Etsako East LG Chairman to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against Afegbua while his suspension lasts.