Edo PDP speaks on ‘suspension’ of Dan Orbih, 6 others

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has debunked rumours of suspension of seven senior members of the party have been suspended.

The allegedly suspended members include the Deputy national vice Chairman (south-south), Chief Dan Orbih, the Edo North Senatorial Chairman of the party and five other elected officials.

According to the rumour, the PDP chieftains were suspended over alleged anti-party activities, after a vote of no confidence was passed on them.

But the party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, described the purported suspension as a figment of the imagination of trouble brewers, the handy-work of fifth columnists and a joke taken too far.

Nehikhare urged Nigerians, Edo people and especially PDP members and supporters are to ignore reports of the purported suspension.

Read the full statement of the Edo PDP below:

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State is constrained to react to the unacceptable and regrettable behaviour of some of its members in the last few hours.

“The authors of that offensive press release or communique are trouble brewers sponsored by fifth columnists in what can only be described as a joke taken too far.

“It’s unacceptable, null and void!

“The unauthorized, illegal, unconstitutional and irresponsible sharing of social media posts announcing suspensions of party officials is hereby condemned and denounced.

“Consequently, Nigerians, Edo people and especially PDP members and supporters are advised to ignore the post, press release or communique purporting that the National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Osi Orbih and other elected officials of the party from Edo North Senatorial district have been suspended.

“Edo PDP is a peaceful, united and vibrant political party where dialogue is our watchword. We encourage political engagements and contestations which must be guided by the tenets of our constitution. We however frown at political indiscipline that brings disrepute to our brand.

“As a party in government, we must live and operate by example. We must abide by the rule of law and always be conscious of the message we send to the general public at all times.

“I appeal to our members across the state to remain calm and keep their eyes on the ball. Do not be distracted.”