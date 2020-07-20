



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegation of the Edo State Government giving out appointments to thugs and cultists to disrupt the forthcoming governorship election.

In a statement in Benin yesterday by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, he said that the charge is an obvious display of APC desperate attempt to try to bully the people.

He said: “It is a common knowledge that the APC is the party that is populated by known thugs and brigands in the many factions that exist within it.”

According to the spokesman, Governor Obaseki’s fight from the day he took over power was the conscious demobilisation of thugs, cultist and their sponsors.





He added that the governor’s principled stand led to the protracted battle of wits that birthed the sacking of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the ex-national chairman of the party, its fragmentation of into small bits and the incumbent governor leaving to the comfort of the PDP.

Nehikhare said: “We understand the frustration involved in trying to put together a scattered broom but that is not an excuse to tell tall tales and fallacies.”

He continued: “We really do not want to respond to the infantile tantrum of APC as it is now becoming obvious to the good people of Edo state, especially the voting public that APC has finally lost the plot and is grabbing at straws to shield its obvious incompetence.

“It is not just the governorship election but their marble. Or how else does one respond to statements laced with lies, childish innuendos, immature reasoning and thoughts? No wonder the party had been trending on monumental failures.