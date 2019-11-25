<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received from the national secretariat, the timetable for the party’s congress that will usher in new executive members from the wards to the state level.

Dan Osi Orbih, the state chairman of the party, who announced this in an enlarged stakeholders meeting in Benin City at the weekend, informed members that the timetable was released by the national secretariat of the party.

Orbih said according to timetable, sale of nomination forms begins on Monday, January 13 and ends on January 20, 2020, while submission of forms will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

He said the ward congress where the ward exco would be elected would take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, while appeals on conduct of ward congress would be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

This, he said, would be followed by the local government congresses to elect new council Excos on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with the appeal on LGA congresses taking place on Thursday February 13, 2020.

He said on Saturday, February 22, the state congresses will take place at the state secretariat during which a new state excos would be elected with the appeals for state congresses coming up on Tuesday February 25, 2020.

Orbih, in his opening remarks, x-rayed the state of affairs of the party, just as he commented on the recent resignation of some party members and condemned the narrative been peddled that they were not treated well.

He regretted the sequence of party-hoppers and perpetual ticket seekers who see political parties only as vehicles to contest and fulfill personal ambitions.

In order to encourage party building and development, Orbih said the party was determined to drive for a review in political party’s constitutions on the issuance of waivers for eligibility to contest or seek party tickets.

He, however, assured that since the PDP has resolved to be stronger together as they chart a path to power, the party would continue to be one in spirit and soul.