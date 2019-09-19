<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has protested against the delay by the State Election Petition Tribunal to release the Certified True Copy of the enrolled order of judgement delivered by the tribunal on September 8, 2019.

The judgement was in respect of the petition filed by Omosede Igbinedion of the PDP against INEC, Dennis Idahosa and APC in the House of Representatives Election for Ovia Federal Constituency held on 23, February 2019 in which the tribunal upheld the election of Dennis Idahosa, the APC candidate.

Chris Osa Nehikhare, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, in a statement stated, “Edo State PDP wishes to bring to the attention of the general public and lovers of democracy the unwarranted delay in the release of the Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order of Judgement.

“Whereas the tribunal delivered its judgement on the case 10 days ago and it was the first to be delivered and up till now no certified true copy of the judgement for the petitioner’s lawyers to peruse

“It is a known fact that parties are allowed by law to go on appeal within 21 days of judgement but our right of appeal is being frustrated by the deliberate delay to avail us with copies of the judgement to enable us file our appeal within time.

“We are informed that APC leaders have boasted that by the time we get certified true copies of the judgement, our lawyers will not have time to file any appeal.

“They have admitted in certain quarters that they may lose at appeal court even though they know that the tribunal tried in its 5 hour long judgment to justify its position.

“Edo PDP calls on the tribunal to immediately do the needful as it is common knowledge that copies of judgement passed several days after the Omosede Igbinedion petition have been made available to the parties involved.

“The tribunal will be doing itself a great disservice if they allow APC to create the impression that in this particular case, they are taking instructions from outside”, he further declared.