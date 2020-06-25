



Governor Godwin Obaseki is set to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship ticket as his fellow aspirant, Kenneth Imasuangbon, stepped down a few hours to the delegate election.

2, 229 party delegates thronged the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in the early hours of Thursday but their work has now been made easier with the choice made by the philanthropist cum politician.





The duo of Engr. Gideon Ikhine and Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama had earlier let go of their aspirations in support of Obaseki.

Voting would go on nonetheless on the basis of affirmation with Governor Obaseki now set to fly the PDP flag in the September 19 election.