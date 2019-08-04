<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State is set to intervene in the disagreement between the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

It was gathered from the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr. Chris Nehiare, that the party could no longer regard the issue as a family affair. He said the PDP was willing to set aside its opposition role and serve as an arbiter in the crisis ‘to save Edo people from further disgrace.’

“It has passed beyond a family affair. I think I can use this opportunity to say that Edo PDP is prepared to act as arbiter to resolve this issue between Adams Oshiomhole and the governor. We will give them a time and a place where three or four members of our party with four or five members from either camp will sit down and resolve this crisis. There is no need to go into any private discussion. We need to do this because of our children. We are prepared to act as arbitrator in this matter so that the imminent danger of not resolving the House of Assembly crisis will be aborted. We are prepared as a political party and citizens of Edo State to sit down and talk to these people or their representatives; we will give them the road map to peace for the benefit of Edo State,” he said.

He said the PDP was convinced that peace was possible if everybody was sincere, adding that sincerity would open the way for a truthful resolution of the crisis.

Nehiare said, “There is no need for us to say we don’t know what is right in this crisis. We are going to ask them to do what is right and what is right in this crisis is that they put Edo people above their personal interest. I think Edo people should be uppermost in their thinking. When all parties think along that line, everything will be fine.”

He further said even though the PDP as an opposition party was disappointed about the matter, it was also being careful not to be seen as ‘taking sides with the children of same father and mother.’