Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, expressed disappointment to the response of the state government towards containing the spread of the ravaging coronavirus, saying the response so far was “a knee jerk.”

But reacting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, denied the allegations saying the government of Godwin Obaski was prompt in its reaction and doing everything possible to contain the spread of the disease.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, state chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi said the pandemic was spreading at a dangerous speed that needed the government to react in tackling the issue which he said would be for the benefit of the people but lamented that the state government was under-reacting.





For instance, he queried the decision of the state government to transfer food markets to public schools without fumigating the schools and providing places of convenience for the traders and buyers.

He said, “As a key stakeholder in the existence, survival and future of our dear state, the PDP after due monitoring of the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can quite described it as knee jerk.

“This is very scary judging from the proximity of Edo State to worst affected communities, states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja and foreign countries. In these circumstances, the state government should understand that it is better to over react than under react.”