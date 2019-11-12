<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that is not aware of any group that goes by the name PDP Integrity Group. Whatever statement that has been released or issued by this group should be disregarded.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party frowned at what it termed the group’s audacity to suspend or even say they were suspending respected leaders of the party, stressing that they lacked such powers.

Chris Osa Nehikhare, spokesperson of PDP in Edo State, in the statement, said the group’s attempt to offer an extension to the tenure of Chief Dan Orbih was not only laughable, but infantile, adding that Orbih had not requested for any extension.

It added: “He (Orbih) has said he is going on the expiration of his tenure in March 2020. That is the position of the party! Their behavior is mischievous and condemnable.

“They are not members of any organ of our party and as such cannot issue statements or releases on behalf of PDP.

“We will not hesitate to discipline any party member that submits himself to be used as a political tool in the hands of our political opponents.”