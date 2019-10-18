<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, condemned the action of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over what the party described as “arbitrary suspension from office of four council chairmen”, elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The four council chairmen, PDP stated, were removed from office between August 2 and October 10 this year.

Chief Dan Osi Orbih, Edo State Chairman of the PDP said it was wrong and unconstitutional for the governor to remove anyone constitutionally elected by the people from the office.

Orbih spoke in Benin after receiving an award bestowed on him by the Edo State Chapter of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP).

Represented by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Chris Nehikhare, Orbih said it was disheartening and a rape on democracy for a democratically elected government to remove an equally democratically elected Local Government Council chairman.

The party chairman was referring to the recent suspension of Mr Aremiyau Momoh of Etsako East; Mr Yakson Musa of Etsako West; Mr Eghe Ogbemudia of Egor and Mr Patrick Aguinede of Esan West Local Government Councils by the governor.

It will be recalled that Obaseki has similarly sacked secretaries in the four councils, citing cases of corruption and abuse of office by the sacked officials as reasons for their removal.

Orbih, however, cautioned the governor to reverse the sack order, arguing that removing elected officials by another elected official was undemocratic, unconditional and ultra vires.