<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday lamented what it described as criminal neglect of Tayo Akpata University of Education, located at Ekiadolor, near Benin, by the state government.

Chris Osa Nehikhare, Edo State Publicity Secretary of the party, in a statement, saidthat Tayo Akpata University was conceptualised by the immediate-past governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, the same day as Edo University, Iyamho, now being ranked among the best universities in the country.

According to him, “More worrisome is the fact that Tayo Akpata University had some physical structure at inception, while Iyamho was bare land.”

Iyamoh had started admissions and would soon record its first set of graduates, while Tayo Akpata University could not even talk of lecture halls, let alone admitting students.

“Is Tayo Akpata University a Greek gift used to pacify a section of the state? In the 2018 budget, N900 million was budgeted for infrastructure in Edo University, Iyamho, a PPP arrangement between EDSG and Afri Invest.

“Till date, we have no evidence of cash injection from Afri Invest or any form of contribution or support. We are alarmed that there is a serious conflict and breach of interest in this transaction.

“Afri Invest has no track record of even managing a nursery school and it is clear it got the partnership deal as the then chairman of the the economic team, now governor is the MD of Afri Invest.

“We want to know how much in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 budget was allocated and released for the building of infrastructure in Tayo Akpata University?

“Is Tayo Akpata University just a campaign project, likely to resurface as we approach 2020 governorship elections in Edo State?

“The deception becomes glaring when we compare the progress at Iyamho to the lack of attempt of progress at Tayo Akpata University.

“We therefore called on the state government to explain the above mentioned shortcomings to the education loving Edo people, especially those of Edo South Senatorial District,” Nehikhare declared.