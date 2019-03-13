



The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Edo State Council on Tuesday congratulated Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, for the victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded House of Assembly Elections in the State.

A statement signed by the State Chairman and Secretary of the Union, Roland Osakue and Titus Akhigbe respectively stated that there was no doubt that the governor’s proactiveness in leading the party (APC), to victory on Saturday, March 9, 2019, was highly applauded.

“This victory would no doubt enhance the ongoing rapid development in the state by your administration.

“It is obvious that the emphatic win, the first ever in the state’s political history showed that the people appreciate all your efforts in the area of industrialisation, job creation, construction and reconstruction of roads across the state.

“The Union, therefore, urge you not to relent in your infrastructural development of the State as it will go a long way in sustaining the trust and confidence of the people in your proactive government.

“The leadership of the Edo State Council of NUJ is, however, committed to your administration and also to continue the good working relationship that has existed between the government and the Union. Once again, congratulations.” the Union declared.