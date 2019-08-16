<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The People’s Democratic Party in Edo State has knocked Governor Godwin Obaseki for alleged failure to address the state of roads and other infrastructure at the Auto Spare Parts market at Uwelu in Egor local government area.

Over 100 shops at the market were on Monday night razed by a midnight fire.

Obaseki has set up an eight-man committee to investigate the cause of the fire incident and look into ways of compensating the affected traders.

But the PDP described Obaseki’s visit and setting up of a panel of inquiry as misplaced priorities.

A press statement signed by State Publicity of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said the APC led government failed to address state of roads and other infrastructure at Uwelu Spare parts market but found it convenient to visit and make promises whenever tragedy struck.

The statement said the Edo PDP condemned lack of an efficient, well-funded, equipped and trained fire brigade service in the state.

According to the statement, “Instead of just setting up a committee to probe the cause of the fire, which in itself is misplaced, we suggest Governor Obaseki should also apologize to the traders in Uwelu market for his sluggish approach in revamping and reorganizing a fire service worthy in name.

“He should as a matter of urgency, pull up his sleeve and begin to govern and spend less time, energy and state resources in a needless battle of superiority with his Godfather.

“Edo PDP will not tolerate a situation whereby governance takes a back row seat to political shenanigans.

“Edo PDP sympathies with the traders and families of those who lost valuables and were directly or indirectly affected by the inferno! This outbreak, is one too many.”