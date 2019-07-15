<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly who are yet to be inaugurated have disowned a purported impeachment notice on the Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying the notice circulating the social media did not emanate from them.

A statement by the 15 lawmakers-elect described the document as fake and a calculated attempt to smear their names for standing on the path of truth.

The statement reads: “We the elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly, that have been away from our state because of harassment and intimidation we faced for rejecting impunity and standing for the truth, hereby informs the people of Edo State, and the public, that the impeachment notice on Governor Godwin Obaseki, currently circulating the social media, is not from us.

“The document is fake, treacherous, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear our names for standing on the path of truth.

“In the first place, the public would have noticed that two of the names mentioned in the fake document – Nosayaba Okunbur and Chief Sunday Ojiezele – with the governor in Benin.

“In fact Okunbor has done a public disclaimer to that effect. It is also clear that members-elect cannot impeach a governor. The most questionable aspect of the document is the fact that it was typed on an All Progressives Congress (APC) letterhead, but the cheap criminals made the heading invisible.

“Again, we want to make it clear that our condemnation of the nocturnal kangaroo inauguration is because we want the proper and right thing done. Any Speaker who eventually emerges from a transparent inauguration will work harmoniously with the governor.

“We are not surprised at the appearance of a fake document on social media, as those behind the nocturnal, shameful and kangaroo inaugurations are capable of doing anything to give us a bad name to whip up public sentiment to support their infamous actions.”