Chief Whip and member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Oredo East Constituency, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for the even spread of development across the state, which he said contributed to the overwhelming victory recorded by the All Progressives in the State House of Assembly elections.

Iyoha made the submission at an event to celebrate the landslide victory of the APC in the March 9, 2019 State House of Assembly polls in the state.

Iyoha and other leaders of the APC in Oredo ward II pledged continued support for the success of the Governor Obaseki-led administration in the state.

He said “APC candidates for the State House of Assembly, emerged victorious in the election, so we are here to thank our ward members for producing the highest number of votes. Their overwhelming votes show that they truly support Governor Obaseki.”

The lawmaker said members of the APC in Oredo Ward II have resolved to support Governor Obaseki for a second term based on his track record, adding, “For the first time in the state, we are seeing sanity restored to the public space. There is also ample infrastructural development. We are telling the governor that we support him and will mobilise everybody to support his re-election.”

Ward 2 Chairman of the APC in Oredo LGA, Hon. Osagie Edosomwan, said the victory party was organised by leaders of the party in the area to appreciate members and supporters for their hard work, dedication and commitment in ensuring the victory of the party during the State House of Assembly polls.