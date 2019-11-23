<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, expressed confidence that it would win next year’s governorship election in the state, despite the recent defection of some of its members to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, who expressed the optimism, said if the party could win elections in some APC states in the last general elections, it would also do the same in Edo, regretting that it was unfortunate that the defectors that left with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu were given good positions and allowed to contest elections when they joined the party in 2014.

Addressing PDP leaders at an enlarged meeting in Benin City, Orbih said many PDP states have pledged to stand by Edo PDP and ensure it returns to power in the state. He, however, called for a review of the PDP constitution, especially as regards issue of waiver for new members to contest election, arguing that allowing new members to contest elections and hold elective position do not show reward for party loyalty.

“It is unfortunate that when people want to leave the party, they don’t say anything good about the party again. If we have any apologies we must apologise for the way and manner the party has accepted in the past those who destroyed the party, who would come back to the party and who we would accept and give all opportunities to excel. It is unfortunate they criticise all things in the party. If the party were as bad as they want to make it look, they would not have come back to the party.”

He urged the next exco to learn from their mistake. “When I work, I work for the good of the party,” he said. “The next EXCO will learn from our own experience. The party for some reasons removed certain clauses from our constitution. I will fight for the issue of waiver to be revisited. It is about the party. Let the past experience guide the next executive.”

On the exit of Ize-Iyamu, he said it provides an ample opportunity for members of the party to have sober reflection on whether the party should not revisit the issue of waiver for new comers who are interested in contesting elective positions in the party.

“This idea of giving priority to them and allowing them take positions preeminent over those who have been in the party is an issue we need to have to look at so that we don’t have to run a party where people will feel, see the party from the perspective of using it as a platform for contesting election and once they are unable to win their election, they will look elsewhere to shop for another platform to contest for election,” he repeated. But if we revisit this issue of waiver, it means for every person who is interested in contesting under the platform of our party, you must stay for a minimum period of time before you will be considered qualified to contest. I think that again will take care of party loyalty; people should not just leave the party and come back to the party and you give them elective ticket. We should start looking at it. Before Ize-Iyamu joined the PDP, the party was strong and united. His exit has not affected us as a party.”