



Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Thursday said the screening committee of the APC that disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the election on the party relied on the documents supplied by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, when they took him to court in 2016.

Addressing a crowd of supporters who welcomed him to Benin City following him all the way from Aduwawa to his house in GRA, Oshiomhole said the suit instituted by the PDP was struck out because the party filed out of time.

Oshiomhole said the party has learnt from the mistake in Bayelsa state and decided to stick to the rules.

He said “PDP took Obaseki to the court that he forged certificate. Now, you remember one governor that said there are tax collectors when something moved, they collected the taxes and the certificates became okay. But let me tell you they know that the man who has forged documents even if you vote for him, you know what happened to us in Bayelsa; so I need to assure you that the decision of the screening committee to disqualify the sitting governor was based on the evidence provided by PDP which they found to be correct and you do not repeat the same mistake twice





“The only task we have is to go to every ward, every unit, every local government, and every community and remind them of where we stopped and ask them since we left what new thing has been brought?

“If I fail GO (Godwin Obaseki) exam, by the grace of God on POI (Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu) I will score A1. It is not unusual to mislead people but it will be unusual after misreading them, you continue on that dangerous part, we have a duty to correct it; I assure you there are no personal issues whatsoever.”

On his removal as chairman of the party, he said “I hear some people say Oshiomhole has lost his seat as the National Chairman and I asked, is it my father’s job?”.