



The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has been appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Chairman, electoral committee for Edo State 2020 gubernatorial primary election.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Muhktar Gidado made this known in a press statement on Monday.

He said members of the committee include; governors of Oyo and Zamfara states, Seyi Makinde and Bello Matawalle respectively, and Senator Lilian Uche Ekwunife, while Honorable Solomon Bulus Maren will serve as Secretary of the committee.





“Taking into cognisance Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s vast political experience, loyalty, and commitment to the party, coupled with the caliber of members of his team, it is expected that the committee will work assiduously to ensure hitch-free conduct of the PDP primary election in Edo state.

“The National Working Committee of the PDP has already scheduled Thursday, the 25th of this month for the conduct of the party’s Gubernatorial Primary Election in Benin City, Edo State.

“It could be recalled that, His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed was at one-time the Chairman, PDP Campaign Council for 2020 Bayelsa State Gubernatorial election and Chairman PDP ad-hoc committee charged with the responsibility of critically and extensively reviewing all matters relating to staff and funding for the party’s National Secretariat,” the governor’s media aide said.