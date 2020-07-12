



Prince Kassim Afegbua, a chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner for Information in Edo state, has vowed to openly work against Governor Godwin Obaseki, the party’s candidate for the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

Speaking in an interview, Afegbua who was one of the Spokesmen of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the 2019 general election also said he is not afraid of being suspended from the PDP as long as he speaking the truth and fighting for the interest of his people in Okpella.

While faulting the leadership of the party for ignoring loyal PDP members and endorsing Governor Obaseki who joined the party less than a month ago, Afegbua who accused Governor Obaseki of marginalizing his community also said he will work for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has promised to develop Okpella within six months of assuming office.

“My suspension won’t change the verdict of history. They cannot suspend my votes and those of my Okpella people who know me too well that I am not fighting for my pocket, but for the overall good of the community. If Okpella has beautiful roads, life would be less stressful to live”.

“Imagine the irony of our democracy, it is those who are less than two weeks old that are pushing my ward executives to suspend me. Isn’t that funny that those who just joined the party through the backdoor with plenty dollar rains, are those pushing for my suspension. I am so proud of an average Okpella person, the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity is profound this time. We cannot be fooled. We need roads, and other infrastructure”.

“Ize-Iyamu has told me the first six months in office, he will give immediate attention to our roads and schools. I believe him because he knows the workings of government. Since Governor Obaseki has failed, let us try another hand who will give us attention”.





“Suspension or no suspension, my position remains intact, that Okpella people will reject Obaseki at the polls. Any Okpella person still campaigning for Obaseki in the face of this neglect and abandonment should have himself properly examined”.

Also speaking on whether Governor Obaseki has performed well to merit another term in office, Afegbua said “Talking about performance, I am yet to see any legacy project. In four years, not a single hospital built. The General hospitals in the state that were initially renovated by the Oshiomhole administration have gone back to their old decrepit ways because of lack of use”.

“Doctors are fleeing Edo in droves, nurses are also leaving. Not a single Doctor has been recruited, ditto for nurses. Education is also a big minus because no teachers in schools. We used to come third in WASC and NECO exams, but now we are in the realm of 16th position. That’s unacceptable”.

“In Okpella where I come from, a Secondary School has been closed down because of lack of teachers. In most secondary schools in Edo, school teachers are in short supply, 4, 3, 5 teachers in an entire school. Just look at Edo flooding after rainfall. The drains in Benin City were due for desilting since March 2017, but the Governor is busy fighting political wars and abandoning governance. Benin is flooded every time there is rain. Look at the Ogbe stadium that he renovated”.

“A colossal N6 billion was used for that purpose. Half of that can build you a brand new stadium. So this is our predicament. We need to rally round Pastor Ize-Iyamu to restore political calm and peace. Let us bid Obaseki bye bye for now. We are tired of his combative style. Let’s try another hand in Ize-Iyamu and see what he will offer” he said.