



Mr Kenneth Imasuagbon, one of the governorship aspirants under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, says he has not stepped down for Gov. Godwin Obaseki contrary to some media reports.

In a statement in Benin on Wednesday, Imasuagbon debunked the rumour that he has accepted to step down for the governor.

The Abuja based educationist stressed that he was in the race to win and not to make up the number of aspirants for the PDP ticket.





He noted that the rumour that he had stepped down was being spread from his (Obaseki’s) camp to sway the votes of delegates in his favour.

“The governor knows that am popular with the delegates and he is doing everything possible to change this.

“For the sake of emphasis, I have not and will not consider accepting anything to step down from the race for the PDP ticket.

“I also understand that they are trying to manipulate the delegates’ list in their favour. I want to warn that if they try it, we will do everything possible to resist it, we shall also meet in court,” he said.