The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has described Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere and Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi as professional governorship aspirants.

It said it was a feeble attempt for them to sound as statesmen and classified Edo APC issues as Edo state problem.

The Edo PDP said the four governorship aspirants’ use of “restore peace and unity among Edo people…” was condemnable because ‘Edo people are united against their arrogance and impunity.’

A press statement by State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said Edo people are living in peace and it is the APC that are disunited and living in chaos!

According to him: “There is no apprehension in the land. The apprehension is in the APC as Edo people have decided to reject any and all the three factions that exist within the APC. The apprehension you feel is the imminent sack of your party.

“Edo state and its people remain one of the most politically sophisticated, enlightened and pragmatic in the federation.

“We can say that APC and its leadership are guilty of the seven deadly sins, also known as the capital vices. Their Behavior and habits have directly given birth to immoralities such as pride, greed, lust,

envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth.





“Truth be told, how can you still seek votes from a people your internal quibbling has traumatized. You have left 14 constituencies unrepresented in the state house of assembly and your government have deliberately abandoned projects that will benefit the people. How will you justify seeking for votes? You have by your admission said Governor Obaseki and APC have failed. Edo people agree, APC and Governor Obaseki have failed abysmally!

“We know that your party lacks democratic tenets and realize that the desperation been exhibited by all of you including the governor to grab your ticket at all cost is because you believe you can win Edo State whether you are voted for or not. You believe that INEC, Police and even Soldiers will be deployed and instructed to deliver the APC candidate at any cost. Edo people will surprise you!

“We know that even as we have been clamoring for the electoral bill to be signed into law, you have been urging Mr President to stall till after Edo elections. Edo people will surprise you!

“Edo people will reject you and no matter how sanctimonious you want to sound or look, Edo people know that you are the problem.”