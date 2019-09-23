<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Edo business mogul and billionaire, Captain Hosa Okunbor, has denied reports in sections of the social media that he has been approached by some political leaders in the state to contest for next year’s governorship election.

Captain Hosa said he has never muted the idea to contest for governorship election in the state neither has he been approached for same to the investor who pleaded anonymity.

A close aide of Captain Hosa who spoke to some select newsmen in Benin City said the development of Edo State remained upper most to him.

The aide who identified himself as Sir Solomon said the report making round in the social media was a calculated attempt to drag his boss into the political mess in the state.

He said his boss was concern about the development and advancement of state and described those behind the lies as busybody whose stock in trade continues to spread lies and mischief.

According to him, “His major preoccupation is how to manage his growing business interest across the globe, and not the issue of governorship.

“He is always ready to contribute his quota to the development of the state anytime he is called upon, without necessary being political.

“I am sure you all know the kind of man Captain is. He will not come out to address this issue but has confided in me severally on it. Being a man that is very close to him and from our discussions overtime on the same subject matter, nobody has actually approached Captain to vie for the governorship in 2020.

“Whatever information, especially in the social media you here about him, are all figment of the writers opinion and meant to arose ‘silly’ political discuss.

“Okunbor remain committed to the development of the state, is however more concern on how to manage his business interest that is expanding by the day,” he stated.