



Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election, will tomorrow, Saturday, July 25, 2020 flag off his re-election campaign.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the flag off is scheduled to commence by 10am at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, in accordance with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Osagie said the Governor Obaseki-led administration has in the last three years and eight months positioned the state on a growth trajectory, noting that the majority of Edo people are ready to vote for Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu to give them the opportunity to do more.





The governor’s aide noted: “Governor Obaseki has performed excellently, touching all sectors of the state. His campaigns will be showcasing excellent governance and unmatched leadership positives.

“The governor has given a good account of himself on the back of the massive infrastructure transformation, education, healthcare, judicial and investment reforms, sustained efforts to evolve an industrial economy and a searing commitment to improving the wellbeing of Edo people.

“His popularity is unrivalled; we are accepted by our people from the villages to the urban centres. The acceptance is resounding and deafening and come September 19, 2020 the governor will be reelected for a second term in office to consolidate on his people-oriented projects and reforms.”

Osagie further urged youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used as tools to perpetrate any act of electoral malpractice.