



Some persons suspected to be agents of the state government Monday moped up some national newspapers from newsstands across the state capital over a paid advert believed to be injurious to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The advert exposed some alleged wrongdoings by Obaseki against a businessman, Capt Hosa Okunbor as the agents believed that the paid advert which was expected to be in six national dailies could affect the chances of Obaseki’s second term bid.

Some newspapers distributors who spoke under condition of anonymity said they were contacted late last night by top officials of the state government, where they were specifically told not to distribute the papers for Monday.

They also claimed that some of them were offered a mouth offering reward if they can oblige them their request.

It was however gathered that some of the distributors turned down the request because of ill-treatment they claim have suffered since the inception of the present administration.





According to one of them, “We got a call late in the night about the need for us not to distribute some of the papers that will be coming today (Monday) and that we will be rewarded.

“While some of my colleagues agreed I refused by telling them to go to various newsstand to do that after I must have distributed.”

A visit to several newspaper stands showed that some national papers were not supplied to vendors.

When contacted the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Efe Stewart, said the allegation was not true.

He said “That is not true, it is complete falsehood and the handiwork of mischief-makers. A child that has been born cannot be aborted. Obaseki has brought in revolution to Edo state politics that is why some people are going to any length to discredit it. When a man is no longer capable of carrying out his obligation at home, he becomes very humble to his wife.

“Governor Obaseki has brought in a change into the politics of the state. Before now, agberos were role models to our youths but he came and changed that so there is no truth in that allegation”