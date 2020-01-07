<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, has said that he would still contest for the party’s ticket even if Senator Odion Ugbesia emerges the party’s state chairman.

Senator Ugbesia and Ikhine hail from Edo Central senatorial district.

Ikhine, who spoke to reporters after a meeting of PDP leaders in Bénin City, said what matters to him was that the party took over reins of power in the state.

He expressed optimism of clinching the PDP’s ticket.

His words: “Everybody has aspiration and everybody has a dream. What we need to do is to work hard to win the governorship in Edo State.

“Being in a political party is good but being in government is what is important.

“That is the essence of politics. If the leadership thinks Ugbesia is what is good, it does not stop my aspiration.

“There are a lot of good candidates in PDP who wants to be Governor. At the end, I will be the man in government.”