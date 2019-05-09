<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, has supported the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki’s development strides, urging him to remain focused.

Igbinedion endorsed Obaseki’s performance when he visited the governor at the Government House, in Benin, to invite him to the 20th anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University, Okada.

He said Obaseki is doing well in developing the state and urged him not to listen to side talks, promising to join hands with him to defeat politics of stomach infrastructure in the state.

“I am here to inform you that my university is 20 years old and I am inviting you to celebrate with us on Friday as we are the first private university in Nigeria.”

Governor Obaseki commended Igbinedion on his contribution to the development of the state, especially in the area of education, media, agriculture, among others.

“You set up the most successful secondary school in the country. I am not surprised at the success made so far by your university. You are a man of ideas, and ideas rule the world. We are proud of you; hate or love you, you are an enigma and an inspiration to our generation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Obaseki said his administration will collaborate with the management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), to strengthen the Edo Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) and offer more specialised health services to residents of the state.

The governor disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the UBTH management, led by the Chief Medical Director, Darlington Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin.