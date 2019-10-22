<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The legislative arm of Owan West local council has suspended two Councillors for breaching certain aspects of the Legislative Rules and Proceedings.

Those suspended were Hon Samuel Ohimai from Ward three and Hon Kelvin Omo Esemuze from Ward six.

They were suspended indefinitely without pay at Tuesday’s plenary.

The motion for their suspension was moved by the Chief Whip, Hon Monday Ifidon.

Leader of the House, Hon Augustine Ohiolere, denied that the two Councillors were suspended because they were not in support of Obaseki’s second term.

Hon Ohiolere said both Councillors breached Order 4 Rules 2 and 3 of the local government laws.

Sources closed to the suspended Councillors described the action as a nullity as both men could not be reached for comments.