



The support base of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has been enhanced with the backing of supporters and representatives of a former aspirant, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, who announced their endorsement and the donation of the campaign secretariat of the former candidate to the APC candidate on Saturday.

Ogiemwonyi, who was represented by Hon Samson Isigbemhe, said the collapsing of his political structure across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state and donation of his campaign secretariat in Benin City is to ensure the victory of the APC and Ize-Iyamu on September 19, following his conviction of the genuineness and leadership of the candidate to transform Edo State and deliver on his “SIMPLE agenda”.





He urged Edo people to vote for Ize-Iyamu en masse.

Receiving the secretariat donation and the new supporters, Pastor Ize-Iyamu thanked Engr Ogiemwonyi for his generosity, brotherly love, and encouragement.

He praised Ogiemwonyi’s determination and selfless service to the development of the state and party and urged all present to emulate him by working wholeheartedly for the continued growth of the party, APC, and victory at the polls.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu assured them of active positions in his campaign and restated his promise to run an all-inclusive government that will prioritise all.