Governorship aspirant under the platform of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Mr. John Darlington Iyoha, yesterday, said his political party is not intimidated by the presence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has gained ground in the state because of it long stay over the years in the state

Iyoha disclosed this while receiving over a 100 decampees from the various political parties in the state into PPN in Evbotubu, Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said the reason his political party is not afraid of the political parties is because his party, PPN has a redemption message for the citizens of the state and that since he has been going about with the message, the people have come to key into it.

According to him “We are not intimidated by the presence of APC or PDP in this state because our redemption message has been speaking for us wherever we went.

“Yes, we can. We are trying to lead a populist campaign. A populist campaign, that was what changed power in Italy about 13 months ago.

“A populist campaign is a system whereby you appeal to the people’s sentiment, then you tell them what they have been denied all over the years by the elitist group.

“That is what we are trying to replicate in Edo State. And wonderfully enough, we have been achieving results with it because wherever we go, we tell them what it is. It does not take them time to join forces with us. It has been happening like that”,.

The governorship aspirant while frowning at the way and manner politics is played in the country, called on the youths to shun money politics and never to mortgage their future for peanuts.

“Politicians giving you N5,000 for your vote is all about mortgaging your future and that is what we are really trying to discourage.

“We are absolutely want to discourage them by introducing what is obtained abroad where I came from.

“So this is what I want to make everybody understand that let us begin to discourage it now”, he said.