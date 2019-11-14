<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sworn in Dr. Patrick Okundia as the new Commissioner for Health, tasking him to drive the full implementation of the Edo State Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP).

At the swearing-in held during the weekly State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, at Government House in Benin City, Obaseki said the expectations from the commissioner are high going by his experience, familiarity with the state public health sector and involvement in the formulation of the Edo-HIP.

“We decided to get someone in the system who is familiar with government processes to champion our health policies and our expectations are high. You have the opportunity to work with us in the formulation of Edo-HIP and we have a lot of hope that you will see to the successful implementation of the programme,” he said.

On his part, Dr. Okundia pledged commitment to the implementation of Edo-HIP, noting that the programme would transform the state to a hub for medical tourism in the country.

He added, “The health sector in the state has suffered huge neglect with only superficial efforts from previous governments. For the first time, we have a governor who has refused to go the old way in addressing the challenges in the healthcare delivery system in the state rather preferring holistic solution that will make Edo healthcare sector an enviable one.”

Until his appointment, Okundia was the Chief Medical Director, Stella Obasanjo Hospital. He hails from Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.