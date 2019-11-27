<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will on Thursday, November 28, swear-in his newly appointed Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the swearing-in ceremony will hold at the New Era College Hall, at Upper Mission Road, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He said the newly appointed Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants are expected to be seated by 9:30, as the event will commence by 10 am prompt.

According to the statement, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants by the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will hold on Thursday, November 28, at New Era College Hall, in Upper Mission Road.

“Guests are expected to be seated at 9.30 as the event will commence by 10am prompt.”