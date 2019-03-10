



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ahmed Waziri, as the winner of Etsako Central Constituency of Edo State House of Assembly election.

INEC returning officer, Prof. Daniel Olarenwaju, who announced the result in Fugar, said Waziri polled 12,688 votes to defeat Mr Boi Donald of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 5,431 votes.

Olarenwaju said that of the 49,297 registered voters, 19,293 cast their votes while 212 votes were voided.

“I hereby declare Waziri of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, as the winner and he is returned elected,” Olanrewaju said.

Also, Mr Gani Audu of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner and re-elected for second term at the Edo State House of Assembly election for Etsako West Constituency 1.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Auchi, the Returning Officer, Prof. Augustine Dokpesi said Audu scored 9,804 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Dada Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 8,395 votes.

Dokpesi said that the constituency 1 had a total of 84,980 registered voters with 19,293 votes cast and 822 voided votes.

“Gani Audu of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Dokpesi announced.

Audu said that the election was not easy for him, but, said he was happy that he came out victorious.

“I feel so happy that I won, because it was keenly contested. Although I came out victorious, it was not easy at all. I thank God and I am happy,” he said.

He thanked the people of his constituency for re-electing him and assured them of adequate representation and massive development.