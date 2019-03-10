



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Edo House of Assembly seats for Egor, Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo West and Oredo East Constituencies, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The results were declared at the Egor, Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo collation centres on Sunday.

Associate Professor Victor Igbineweka, the Returning Officer, declared Henry Okhuarobo, winner of Ikpoba Okha Constituency seat.

He polled 29, 942 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Pat Ero-Omokaro of the PDP, who got 8,241 votes.

In Egor Local Government Area, the member representing Egor Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly, Crossby Eribo was re-elected, having secured 13,482 votes while PDP’s Jimmy Osagiede got 7, 433 votes.

Prof. Edosa Enaruna, INEC Returning Officer for Oredo West, declared APC’s candidate, Chris Okaeben winner with 14,736 votes as PDP’s candidate, Eghosa Agbonifo scored 6,007 votes.

Candidate of the APC for Oredo East Constituency Osaro Obazee, also won with 15, 455 votes to defeat PDP’s candidate, Osadebamwen Okoro, who scored 5, 893 votes.