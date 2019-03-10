



The All Progressives Congress in Edo State has broken an all-time record in electoral contest in last Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

It won all the 24 available seats in the Assembly as candidates of the APC defeated all Peoples Democratic Party candidates from the results announced by INEC Returning Officers at various collation centres.

The results of the House of Assembly election was different from the February 23rd presidential and National Assembly election in which the PDP won with a margin of over 7000 votes.

In Edo Central that used to be a bastion of the PDP, the APC won all the six available seats in the senatorial districts.

The results of the House of Assembly election threw members of the APC to joyful mood as they trooped resident of the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, for victory celebration.

Candidates of the APC that emerged are Chris Okaeben (Oredo West), Crosby Eribo (Egor) Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba-Okha) Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon West) Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon East) Osaro Obazee (Oredo East) Washington Osifo (Uhunmwode) Ugiagbe Dumez (Ovia North East 1) Vincent Uwadiae ( Ovia North East 11) Sunday Aghedo (Ovia South West) Francis Okiye (Esan North East 1) Emmanuel Okoduwa (Esan North East 11) Victor Edoror (Esan Central) Sunday Ojiezele (Esan South East) Marcus Onobun (Esan West) Ephraim Aluebhosele (Igueben) Ganiyu Audu (Estako West 1) and Aliyu Oshiomhole (Estako West 11).

Others were Emmanuel Agbaje (Akoko-Edo 11) Yekini Idaiye (Akoko-Edo 11) Eric Okaka (Owan East) Micheal Ohio-Ezo (Owan West) Oshoma Ahmed (Estako Central) Kingsley Ugabi (Estako East).

However, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Mr. Emmanuel Alex-Hart, said he would not released the results until he had verified the results.

He promised to officially announce the results on Monday