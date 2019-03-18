



The Edo Election Petition Tribunal has so far received petitions from six candidates who contested the National Assembly election on February 23.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Mr Musa Bako, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

He said that the tribunal received petitions from two senatorial candidates and four House of Representatives candidates.

Bako listed the candidates as three candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and three candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, PDP Candidate for Edo North Senatorial District, is challenging the victory of Mr Francis Alimekhena of the APC.

“Similarly, PDP candidate – Ms Omosede Igbinedion and Mr Blessing Agbomhere – are challenging the victories of Mr Dennis Idahosa and Johnson Oghuma, both of the APC, for Ovia Federal Constituency and Etsako Federal Constituency, respectively.

“The APC candidate for Edo Central Senatorial District, Mr John Inegbedion, is challenging the victory of Mr Clifford Ordia of the PDP.

“Also, APC candidates – Mr Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima and Idiake Akhimien – of Egor/Ikpoba-Okha and Esan West/Esan Central Federal Constituencies, respectively, are challenging the victories of Jude Ise-Idehen and Joe Edionwele of the PDP, respectively,’’ he said.

Monday (March 18) is the scheduled deadline for the submission of petitions to the NASS Election Petition Tribunal.

Agbonnayima had on Saturday filed a 142-page petition before the tribunal, urging it to declare him the winner of the election.

Omosede Igbinedion who claimed she won the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election for Ovia Federal Constituency, said she had several grounds to challenge the outcome of the election.

The PDP candidate said that the result was not a true reflection of the votes cast by people of Ovia Constituency.