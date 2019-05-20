<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, says it will organise transparent primaries to ensure emergence of credible and popular candidate for the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The state party Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, gave the assurance on Monday in Benin at an interactive session with journalists.

Orbih said that the party would conduct very transparent primaries where every vote would count to decide who would emerge the party’s governorship candidate.

He said that the party would ensure it produced a respectable and credible candidate to liberate the state from the current level of underdevelopment.

“We will also ensure that our candidate is someone committed to making meaningful impact on the lives of the people,” he said.

He said the party’s leadership would put in place measures that would promote internal democracy ahead of its primaries so that “members will speak with one voice same agenda.”

The party chairman said that PDP had a strong presence in the state because the people loved the party and believed in it.

He said the people of the state were tired of unfulfilled promises by the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) government, adding “Edo people are eager for a change in governance.”

According to him, the present administration in the state has failed and reneged on its electoral promises to the people.

“As such, Edo people must take their destiny in their hands by voting out the party come 2020,” he said.