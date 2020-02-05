<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hon. Omo Osagie, former Oredo Local Government Chairman, on Tuesday said that governors would perform in Edo State because of the good foundation laid by former governor of the State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He said Oshiomhole who is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set the pace, adding that the difference is that they will try to outdo each other.

“We need wisdom to continue whatever development that has been put in place in the past and it is not by power,” he said.





Hon. Osagie, a former African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Oredo Federal constituency noted that, “The principal thing a good and sensible person should ask God is wisdom, because without wisdom you are lost as common sense is not common.

“When you become a governor, a local government Chairman, President or any position you find yourself, you cannot do what others are doing; you have to understand the people you want to govern; their reasoning; their beliefs,” he said.