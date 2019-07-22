<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is the handiwork of a few greedy politicians, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said.

The crisis which has since pitched the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, against the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, assumed a new dimension last week when Obaseki while addressing journalists in Abuja, accused an unnamed figure of trying to turn the party against him, adding that his only sin was his refusal to share public money to private hands.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the PDP chieftain said Edo people have now realized that the man who claimed to have fought and defeated godfatherism “has turned a worse godfather after a few years in partisan politics.”

According to him, “The crisis in Edo is not only worrisome but troubling. What is staring us in the face are a few greedy fellows who find it difficult to do what they preach.

“Governor Obaseki was elected to work and should be allowed to do his job. What makes us happy today as a party is that it is not the PDP that is the cause of their headache. Their problems are self-inflicted, caused by a man who talks without thinking.

On whether the PDP would reach out to the governor in the event that he fails to pick the APC re-election ticket, the PDP stalwart maintained that the party remains open to anyone willing to join it’s ranks in the furtherance of democracy and good governance.

He also commended the governor for insisting on being his own man, even as counselled him not to fall to the temptation of handing over the state’s purse to a godfather.

“The PDP is open to all Nigerians including members of the ruling party who are genuinely interested in the Nigerian project. This is our position from inception.

“The governor should stand his ground and must at no time, chicken out of this fight. He is fighting enemies of the state and the prayers of Edo people are with him. Sooner than later, these enemies will kiss the dust and the state will heave a sigh of relief,” he added.