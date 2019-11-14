<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yerima Shettima, National President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has advised Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to stand firm and fight Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The youth leader said the issue of “godfatherism” in the nation’s politics should be brought to an end for democracy to have meaning, stressing that Oshiomhole should be in the forefront, encouraging the deepening of democracy, lamenting that unfortunately, he had become an embarrassment to the nation’s democracy.

While speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Yerima frowned at the attitude of the national chairman of APC, which he said had brought calamity to the nation, even as he wondered how a leader in the position of the chairman of the ruling party should bring so much disgrace to the office he occupied.

The activist said it was high time the former governor of Edo State was called to order, stressing that his regime as APC national chairman had been marked with terror and disaster.

He said Oshiomhole should not force Edo people against their will because of his personal interest, warning that if the former governor was not checked, his activities would deal a devastating blow on national development, because according to him, no progress would ever be achieved in a state of chaos.

Yerima urged Obaseki not to chicken out, but should march Oshiomhole force to force and ensure that the national chairman did not intimidate him in any way, since Edo people had shown they were solidly behind him, mainaining that the governor should use this opportunity to cut Oshiomhole to size.