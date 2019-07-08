<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More political appointees have been sacked in Edo State in the alleged continued purge of supposed loyalists of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Vice Chairmen of Akoko-Edo and Orhionmwon local government areas of Edo State, Mr. Philip Eguarojie and Godwin Eleduwa were respectively sacked on Monday.

Philip was impeached after an Ad-hoc committee set up to investigate a petition of alleged misconduct.

The report was adopted during plenary by the Councilors.

Details that led to the removal of Godwin were still sketchy as at press time.

Last week, Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Council, Hon. Sylvester Okoro sacked all political appointees.

Okoro explained that the action was not to witch-hunt anyone but an administrative process to reorganize the executive arm of the council for better performance.

Secretary of Uhunmwode local council, Garrick Kehinde, also resigned his appointment.

Garrick said his core values were not aligned with what he termed ‘dysfunctional Political System’ that Governor Obaseki have begun to entrench in the Edo APC.

He said he was joining other well-meaning party faithful’s to rescuing the Edo APC from the governor’s iron grip and detour the ship of state from totalitarian rule to a society based on the rule of law.