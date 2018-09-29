Edo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. John Inegbedion, has been tipped to pick the Edo Central Senatorial district ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Inegbedion is said to have the backing of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the entire APC structure in the Senatorial district.

He is currently the longest serving Commissioner in the state having first served for eight years under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

His main contender for the ticket, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, has stepped down from the race and promised to work with the APC structure in the locality.

Inegbedion would however have to battle the APC ticket with a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Patrick Ikharhiale.

The chances of Inegbedion received a boost yesterday when the Esan Mandate Group within the APC endorsed his candidacy.

National Coordinator of the group, James Onoriase, attributed their support for Inegbedion to the political leadership he provided in Igueben local government.

Onoriase said they have begun wooing APC members in the five local government to vote Inegbedion.

A chieftain of the APC in Edo Central who pleaded anonymity said the APC structure is in support of Inegbedion.