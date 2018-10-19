



The Speaker of the Edo State Assembly Mr Kabiru Adjoto and some other lawmakers have proceeded to court to challenge what they term as the unwarranted stealing of their mandates during the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Mr Adjoto who represents Akoko Edo constituency (1) in the state assembly, filed his application at the Federal High Court Aduwawa, Benin City on Thursday.

He told journalists that they were in court to correct the injustice allegedly done to them by some ‘powers’ within their party.

The Speaker also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to swiftly intervene in the situation which he says can tear the party apart, not only in Edo State but across the country.

Adjoto contested in the just concluded APC primary for Akoko Edo Federal constituency, but the incumbent lawmaker, Peter Akpatason, was declared the winner in the exercise.