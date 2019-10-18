<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ovia North East Local Government Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has frowned at the action of its two members-elect, Vincent Uwadiae and Dumez Ugiagbe explanation for failing to present themselves to be sworn in as members of Edo State House of Assembly.

At an enlarged meeting, on Wednesday, by the party members across the 13 wards in Ovia North East Local Government Area, the party stalwarts said the absence of the two representatives at the statehouse of assembly has retarded the development of the local government area.

They, therefore, ordered the two members elect to resume plenary on October 21, 2019, without fail to avoid consequential actions by the party.

Addressing members, the party chairman in the area, Ambassador Etinosa Ighodaro said the party had earlier sent letters to the two members elected to explain their refusal to be sworn in without response from them.

He frowned at the absence of the two members, saying it has affected the representation of Ovia North East council.

“Ovia North East Constituency no longer has anyone to present their matter before the House. Other Constituencies are being represented by their honourable members who were elected the same time with our own.

“What offence has Ovia North East committed that they will not have members representing them in the house? We call on our members elect to immediately present themselves for swearing-in at the House.

“We cannot afford to lose out in the present developmental stride of the States government.

“Obaseki’s administration has increased the temple of development in all Council areas without Ovia North East benefitting due to the absence of our elected representatives and we will not allow this to continue,” he declared.